Crouse picked up two assists in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Both points came in the third period, but the Coyotes came into the final 20 minutes already facing a 5-0 deficit. Crouse has a goal and three points through four games to begin the season, and after recording his first career 20-goal campaign in 2021-22, he's getting an opportunity in a top-six role.