Crouse scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Crouse opened the scoring at 9:30 of the first period, then set up Ilya Lyubushkin's tally five minutes later. The 23-year-old Crouse has turned up the offense a bit lately with six points in his last eight games. The winger has just nine points to go with 108 hits, 47 shots on net, 42 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 37 contests overall.