Crouse produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Both points came in the first period as the two teams battled to a 2-2 tie, but the game was all Pittsburgh after that. Crouse has found the back of the net in three of the last four games, and since the beginning of November the 26-year-old winger has racked up an impressive 13 goals and 17 points in 20 contests.