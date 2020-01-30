Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Two points in loss
Crouse netted a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Crouse set up Vinnie Hinostroza in the first period before scoring one of his own on a backhand shot in the second. The 22-year-old winger has a career-high 12 goals and 149 hits through 48 games this season.
