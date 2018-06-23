Coyotes' Liam Kirk: Becomes first player from UK in NHL Draft history

Kirk was drafted 189th overall by the Coyotes at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

It's rare that a seventh-round pick is a history-making selection, but this one most definitely is. Kirk becomes the first player born and trained in the United Kingdom to be drafted in NHL history. Kirk posted nine goals and 16 points in 52 games for Sheffield of the EIHL last season. While he is obviously an extreme long shot to ever crack an NHL roster, Kirk already finds himself in the record books.