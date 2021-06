According to his agent, Kirk has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Friday.

Kirk spent the majority of the 2020-21 campaign with the Sheffield Steelers of Britain's EIHL Series, racking up 10 goals and 20 points through 14 contests, but he also spent time with Hanhals IF of Sweden's Hockeyettan league, picking up 10 points in 12 games. The 2018 seventh-round pick will likely spend most, if not all of the 2021-22 season with AHL Tucson.