O'Brien notched an assist, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

O'Brien snapped an 11-game point drought when he set up Michael Carcone's game-tying goal in the third period. During the scoring slump, O'Brien racked up 20 PIM and 43 hits as a physical fourth-liner. The 29-year-old forward is at a career-high 12 points with 213 hits, 153 PIM, 61 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 69 appearances this season.