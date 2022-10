O'Brien notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

O'Brien has provided little else besides muscle early in 2022-23. The assist was his first point of the year, and he's added 23 hits and 14 PIM while logging bottom-six minutes. Physical play alone won't get him on the fantasy radar -- he's safe to leave on the waiver wire even if he enjoys a small burst of offense.