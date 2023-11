O'Brien posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

O'Brien avoided the penalty box for the first time in six games. He's also been more engaged on offense, earning four points over his last three outings after going scoreless in six straight contests to begin the season. The 29-year-old has a goal, three helpers, eight shots on net, 21 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-3 rating through nine appearances in a fourth-line role.