O'Brien provided an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

O'Brien set up Zack Kassian's second-period tally. The helper was O'Brien's second in his last eight games, a span in which he also has seven shots on net, 41 hits and 16 PIM. The fourth-liner is more punch than scoring power for the Coyotes -- he's at seven points, 149 hits, 60 PIM and 25 shots on goal through 38 appearances this season.