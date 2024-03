O'Brien logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

O'Brien snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper, though he also missed time with an upper-body injury in that span. The 29-year-old has been a fourth-line fixture when healthy. He's earned nine points, 121 PIM, 150 hits, 43 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in that limited role.