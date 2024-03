O'Brien recorded an assist, five hits and 10 PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

O'Brien has a helper in two of the last three games, but it's unwise to expect him to keep up that kind of production. The 29-year-old has 10 points through 56 outings this season, one shy of his career-high 11 from the same number of games in 2022-23. He continues to fill an enforcer role, adding 133 PIM and 160 hits while playing in the bottom six.