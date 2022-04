O'Brien (upper body) may be ready to play against the Stars on Wednesday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

After missing the team's last 27 games, O'Brien may only have to sit out one more game versus Minnesota on Tuesday. Prior to his long-term absence, the 27-year-old center has managed just three points in 37 games, so fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him providing much in the way of fantasy value moving forward.