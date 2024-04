O'Brien scored a goal on four shots and logged three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

O'Brien has points in back-to-back contests after an 11-game drought. The 29-year-old has enjoyed some short bursts of offense this season, but he stays in the lineup for his physicality. He's at 13 points, 65 shots on net, 216 hits and 153 PIM through 70 appearances this season.