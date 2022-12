O'Brien registered an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

O'Brien snapped a nine-game point drought when he set up Christian Fischer's first-period tally. The helper gave O'Brien a career-best four points in just 22 contests this season. The 28-year-old grinder has added 34 PIM, 75 hits, 14 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while seeing bottom-six minutes.