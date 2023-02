O'Brien registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

O'Brien has played in three games in February after returning from hand and upper-body injuries. The 28-year-old helped out on a game-tying goal by Christian Fischer in the third period. With six points, 110 hits, 44 PIM and just 18 shots on net through 31 contests, O'Brien's appeal in fantasy is likely limited to leagues that heavily reward tough play.