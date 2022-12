O'Brien will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Buffalo because of an undisclosed injury, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

O'Brien has a goal and five points in 28 contests this season. He logged 7:41 of ice time Friday against the Islanders. The 28-year-old had a tussle with Scott Mayfield early in the third period and didn't play after that. Jan Jenik was called up from the AHL on Saturday, so he'll probably draw into the lineup if O'Brien is unavailable.