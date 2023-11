O'Brien scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

O'Brien's tally put the Coyotes ahead 2-0 in the second period. The physical forward is playing some of the best hockey in his career with two goals and three assists over the last five games. That's all of his offense this season, and he's added 10 shots on net, 22 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 11 contests. It seems likely O'Brien will be a fixture on the fourth line throughout 2023-24.