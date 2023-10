O'Brien scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-4, logged two hits and added seven PIM in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

O'Brien fought Nick Foligno in the first period, then added his goal and assist in the second to earn the Gordie Howe hat trick. After opening the season scoreless in six games, O'Brien has earned three points over his last two outings. The enforcer also has 34 PIM, 18 hits, seven shots on net and a plus-3 while working in a fourth-line role.