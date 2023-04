O'Brien provided an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

O'Brien kept the puck in at the blue line and fired a shot that Jack McBain tipped in for the Coyotes' lone goal. The helper was O'Brien's first point in 12 games. The 28-year-old has managed nine points, 199 hits, 114 blocked shots, 35 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating through 55 outings in a bottom-six role.