O'Brien signed a three-year contract with Utah HC on Wednesday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

O'Brien had five goals, 14 points, 153 PIM and 228 hits in 75 contests with the Coyotes in 2023-24. The 29-year-old is likely to serve primarily on the fourth line for the upcoming season. He was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent Monday after completing his two-year, $1.55 million contract.