O'Brien scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

O'Brien scored an insurance marker early in the third period and set up Clayton Keller's empty-netter. Prior to Tuesday, O'Brien had picked up just one assist this season. His three points match his career high, and he's added eight shots, 42 hits, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 12 appearances. O'Brien figures to be more grit than goal-dangerous throughout the year, though he may chip in some offense on occasion.