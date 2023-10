O'Brien notched an assist, four hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

The helper was O'Brien's first point in seven outings this season. The 29-year-old enforcer has been a fixture on the fourth line, eclipsing 10 minutes of ice time in just two contests so far. He's racked up 16 hits, 27 PIM, six shots on net and a minus-1 rating. Outside of incredibly deep formats that reward the tough stuff, O'Brien is a non-factor in fantasy.