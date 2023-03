O'Brien logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

O'Brien snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old doesn't add much offense from the fourth line, but he continues to be a tough presence in the lineup. He has eight points, 166 hits, 70 PIM, 28 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 43 appearances.