O'Brien notched an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

O'Brien has two assists through six games in December as he continues to occupy a bottom-six role for the Coyotes. The gritty 28-year-old has a goal, four assists, 94 hits, 36 PIM, 16 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 26 outings overall. Outside of formats that heavily reward the rough stuff, O'Brien's a non-factor in fantasy.