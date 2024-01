O'Brien has gone 13 games without a point after he was held scoreless Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

O'Brien has racked up 37 PIM, 38 hits and 12 shots on net in that span. The 29-year-old was productive around the start of November, but he's otherwise done little scoring while serving as an enforcer for the Coyotes. He's at seven points, 105 PIM, 103 hits, 37 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 43 outings.