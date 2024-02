O'Brien (upper body) will return to the Coyotes' lineup Sunday against Winnipeg, Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site reports.

O'Brien missed Arizona's last six games after suffering an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old forward has three goals, eight points and 129 hits through 49 games this season. O'Brien will take over for Michael Carcone on the Coyotes' fourth line.