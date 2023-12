O'Brien scored a goal on three shots in the Coyotes' 2-0 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

O'Brien scored on a breakaway, beating Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to extend the Coyotes' lead to 2-0. This goal marks his third of the season and first point in eight games. O'Brien should continue to skate on the fourth line for the time being.