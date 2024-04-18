O'Brien scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

O'Brien opened the scoring at 2:18 of the first period in a game the Coyotes never fell behind in. The fourth-liner had three points over eight contests in April, finishing 2023-24 with career-best numbers across the board. He had 14 points, 72 shots on net, 153 PIM and 228 hits over 75 appearances. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, though O'Brien's peak is likely a high-energy fourth-liner.