Coyotes' Liam O'Brien: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
O'Brien (illness) won't play versus the Blues on Tuesday.
Fantasy managers are unlikely to notice O'Brien's absence -- he has just seven points in 38 contests. Bokondji Imama will likely take O'Brien's spot on the fourth line.
