O'Brien notched an assist and four hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

O'Brien ended his drought at 14 games with the primary helper on Nick Bjugstad's insurance marker in the third period. Steady offense is typically not a hallmark of O'Brien's play -- the 29-year-old instead relies of his physicality to stick in the lineup. He's at eight points, 108 hits, 105 PIM, 38 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 45 appearances.