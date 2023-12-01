O'Brien picked up an assist and seven PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

O'Brien set up a Travis Boyd goal in the second period and fought Josh Manson in the third. After a burst of offense around the start of November, O'Brien went quiet for 10 games before his helper Thursday. As an enforcer, it's not unusual for the 29-year-old to endure long scoreless stretches. He's managed six points, 43 hits, 64 PIM, 19 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating through 22 outings in a bottom-six role.