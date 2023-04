O'Brien scored two goals on four shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

It was O'Brien's first multi-goal game in his career. The 28-year-old had three points over his last two contests, but he remains more of a fourth-line grinder than a big scoring threat. O'Brien had three goals, 11 points, 203 hits, 114 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 56 NHL appearances this season.