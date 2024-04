Cooley scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Cooley has surged to get to the 20-goal mark as a rookie, netting seven goals and adding three assists over his last eight contests. The 19-year-old joins Connor Bedard, Marco Rossi and Tyson Foerster as 20-goal rookies this season, and Cooley's 44 points in 80 contests put him tied for third among all rookies. Cooley has added 148 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-10 rating over 80 appearances.