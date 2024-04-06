Cooley scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Cooley put the cherry on top of the Coyotes' six-goal third period. The 19-year-old has five goals and an assist over his last four contests, giving him a late push that could help his standing in the Calder Trophy race. He's at 18 goals, 40 points, 138 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-11 rating through 76 appearances this season. Cooley continues to see middle-six minutes and power-play time, and it looks like he's grown more comfortable in that role given his success in the second half of the campaign.