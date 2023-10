Cooley notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Cooley continues to be an effective playmaker with the man advantage -- all five of his assists this season have come on the power play. He's added five shots on net, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating, but he's yet to score a goal of any kind or earn an even-strength point. It's a good sign his offensive instincts are showing up early in his career, but he still has work to do to become more well-rounded.