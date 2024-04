Cooley logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Cooley has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last eight games, earning five goals and four assists in that span. The 19-year-old has just two power-play points over that time -- his offense hasn't been significantly propped up by the man advantage this season. He's at 18 goals, 23 helpers, 13 power-play points, 139 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-12 rating through 77 appearances.