Cooley racked up two assists in his NHL debut in a 4-3 shootout win against the Devils on Friday.

The Coyotes selected Cooley with the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and the 19-year-old from Pittsburgh is already starting to pay big dividends. He also had two PIM with two shots on goal, and both of the helpers came on the man advantage. If he can stay on the power play, and continue to contribute, fantasy managers might want to stash him away, especially in dynasty formats.