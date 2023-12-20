Cooley notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Cooley has a helper in each of the last two games and three assists over his last five outings. The playmaking rookie set up Jack McBain's second-period marker to get the Coyotes on the board. Cooley has three goals, 14 assists, 49 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 31 contests overall, though he's often been in a bottom-six role lately after failing to do much during his top-line audition earlier in the month.