Cooley recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Cooley is still searching for his first goal, but his playmaking has been on display with four helpers in as many contests. The rookie center has added five shots on net, four blocked shots and two PIM while working on the center line. All of his assists have come with the man advantage, helping the Coyotes to rank third in the league with a 31.6 percent conversion rate on the power play so far.