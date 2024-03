Cooley scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Cooley snapped a four-game slump with his third-period tally, but the Coyotes failed to pull even. The rookie center, best known for his playmaking, has four goals over 12 games since he last recorded an assist. He's at nine tallies, 28 points, 100 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-12 rating through 59 outings overall. Cooley continues to log middle-six minutes.