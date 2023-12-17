Cooley produced an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Sabres.

Cooley had a run on the top line for a while, but he's been on the fourth line over the last week. He's picked up three points over eight outings in December, a steady but unimpressive pace. The 19-year-old continues to see big power-play minutes, so there's still some fantasy value in his usage. Cooley has three goals, 13 helpers, 46 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 30 appearances, and 10 of his 16 points have come on the power play.