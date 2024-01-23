Cooley picked up an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

This was Cooley's first point in two games against the Penguins, his hometown team. The 19-year-old center has four points over his last seven outings, carving out solid offense while seeing a little more ice time while the Coyotes continue to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. The rookie is at 22 points, 74 shots on net, 24 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 45 contests in what has been a solid but unremarkable first full campaign.