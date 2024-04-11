Cooley scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Cooley set up Dylan Guenther in the third period before they swapped roles on the game-winning tally at 3:51 of overtime. The 19-year-old Cooley has three multi-point efforts over his last seven games, earning six goals and three assists in that span. He's up to 19 goals, 43 points, 145 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-9 rating over 79 appearances this season. He should close out the campaign in a second-line role.