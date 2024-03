Cooley scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Cooley opened the scoring at 5:10 of the first period. This was the first shorthanded point of his young career. The forward is up to 12 goals, 31 points, 121 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-14 rating over 67 appearances. Cooley has racked up seven goals over his last 20 outings, but he doesn't have an assist in that span.