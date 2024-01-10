Cooley provided an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Cooley has hit a bit of a wall -- prior to Tuesday, he had just one assist over his last seven games. He snapped a four-game dry spell with the primary helper on Dylan Guenther's second-period marker. Cooley is up to 19 points, 61 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 39 appearances. He's spent much of the season at center, but he was moved to left wing in a roster shuffle Tuesday, which may be the Coyotes' way of trying to lessen his burden in his first full NHL campaign.