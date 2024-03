Cooley notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Cooley has four points over his last five outings, including his secondary helper on Nick Bjugstad's goal Sunday. The 19-year-old Cooley continues to hold down a top-six spot as the Coyotes have moved to preparing for 2024-25. The rookie center is up to 13 goals, 21 helpers, 126 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-15 rating over 71 appearances.