Cooley scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

Cooley found his scoring touch in March, posting eight goals and three assists over 15 contests. He factored in on the Coyotes' last two goals in Saturday's barn-burner. The 19-year-old rookie is up to 17 goals, 22 helpers, 134 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-11 rating over 74 appearances. He's quietly vaulted himself into fourth place in the rookie scoring race, trailing just Connor Bedard (57 points), Luke Hughes (41) and Brock Faber (41).