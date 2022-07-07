Cooley was selected third overall by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Cooley is an electric talent with the top star potential in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. And that makes him a top fantasy target for dynasty managers. He has it all -- elite speed and vision, deft playmaking touch and high hockey IQ. Cooley is the best playmaker in the draft and one of the top shooters, too. And he can do both at full speed. So why not go number one overall? Cooley is just a hair over 5-foot-10, so he doesn't fit the mold of today's best pivots. But Brayden Point doesn't either, and that's one of the comps tossed around with his name. The other ones? Mathew Barzal and Trevor Zegras. Cooley needs time to develop, so don't expect that ceiling right away. But you see the potential.