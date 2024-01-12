Cooley notched an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Cooley set up Clayton Keller's second-period tally. While he started the game on the third line, Cooley logged 16:29 of ice time, third-most among Coyotes forwards, which included him seeing some top-line usage. The Coyotes have rotated their centers regularly this season while keeping most winger combinations steady, so Cooley may be trending up with a helper in each of the last two games. He's at 20 points, 61 shots and a minus-12 rating through his first 40 NHL appearances.